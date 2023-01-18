News you can trust since 1886
Police confirm investigation after Preston North End report WhatsApp messages purporting to be from director Peter Ridsdale

Police are investigating a dispute between Preston North End and a supporter who claims a club director personally messaged him to say he was banned from upcoming matches for discussing transfer rumours on social media.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 3:51pm

The unnamed supporter, who shared a screenshot of the alleged message on Twitter, claims he was contacted by club director Peter Ridsdale via WhatsApp on Monday (January 16).

The supporter claims he received the message after discussing transfer rumours about midfielder Ben Whiteman on a fans’ forum.

After speculating that Watford were planning to sign the 26-year-old, the supporter claimed he received a WhatsApp message from the club director, informing him that his tickets for upcoming matches had been revoked.

North End denies that fans were contacted via WhatsApp and had tickets revoked for discussing transfer rumours on social media
North End denies the claims and insists that no fans were contacted, or had tickets revoked, for their part in discussing transfer rumours online.

The club reported the matter to Lancashire Police who confirmed it is investigating the matter. The force did not say what offence, if any, had allegedly been committed.

“We are aware of the matter and enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesman told the Lancashire Post.

In a statement posted on the club website on Monday, PNE said: “The club has been made aware of a WhatsApp message which is in the public domain and purports to come from Peter Ridsdale’s phone.

"As Peter Ridsdale did not send any such message today this matter is now being put into the hands of the police.”

Today, North End said it stands by the statement issued on Monday and will not be commenting further whilst the matter is investigated by police.

North End also maintains it is not in talks with any club regarding the services of Whiteman, who has been ever present under current boss Ryan Lowe.

The No. 4 has started every game that he has been available this season under the Liverpudlian but is currently out with a muscle injury, causing him to miss the last two games.

Lowe is hoping to have Whiteman back in action ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City in the Championship.