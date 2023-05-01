News you can trust since 1886
Leyland stabbing: this is what people are saying about the two knife attacks in the space of one week

One of the victims was left with “life-changing injuries” following the attack in Leyland

By Andy Moffatt
Published 1st May 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:24 BST

A teenager has now been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the head in Leyland.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was stabbed outside the Spar store in Leyland Lane at 7.38pm last Friday (April 21). Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries.

A 16-year-old boy from Bootle – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was arrested and has now been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into custody.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the head and body outside the Spar store in Leyland Lane, Leyland at 7.38pm last Friday (April 21). He was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries. Picture by Richard TattersallA man in his 20s was stabbed in the head and body outside the Spar store in Leyland Lane, Leyland at 7.38pm last Friday (April 21). He was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries. Picture by Richard Tattersall
An 18-year-old man from Leyland, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail pending further enquiries. It is the second stabbing in Leyland in just six days – after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in Croft Park, off Wigan Road on Sunday (April 16).

She was taken to hospital and two men, aged 21 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been bailed. Readers have reacted with shock to the news - with many expressing concern at violence on the streets.

Here’s what readers say about the Leyland stabbing

Mirella Hill – Shocking

London Vegan Animal Rights Actions – What's happened to Leyland. So many stabbings.

Bryn Rees – Sadly there is no proper deterrent.

Claire Robb – Scary stuff!

Joseph Harry Kane – Leyland like the Bronx now.

Marie H Murphy – When is this all going to end. Justice System is an absolute joke now.

Hannah Wood – Not the first incident there either...

Al Robo – Police should be ashamed.....can not control anything! Blah blah blah cuts this cuts that!!! It doesn't take much to patrol an area!