Preston shop burglary suspect injured after being detained by member of the public

A burglary suspect was taken to hospital after he was detained in a ‘Citizen’s Arrest’ this morning (Tuesday, December 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:52pm

Police were called to a shop in Blackpool Road where an intruder wearing a motorcycle helmet smashed a window and forced his way inside at 2.52am.

A member of the public living above the business was woken up by the commotion and bravely tackled the man and detained him until officers arrived and arrested him.

Police said a metal pipe was also found at the scene and seized.

A 40-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a shop in Blackpool Road at around 2.52am today (Tuesday, December 13)
Lancashire Police said the 40-year-old suspect suffered ‘minor injuries during the incident’ and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains this afternoon.

A spokesman for the force said: “Thanks to a member of the public, we have arrested a man following a burglary at a shop in Preston in the early hours of this morning.

“A 40-year-old man from Preston, arrested on suspicion of burglary, is in hospital after suffering minor injuries during the incident.”