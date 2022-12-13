Preston shop burglary suspect injured after being detained by member of the public
A burglary suspect was taken to hospital after he was detained in a ‘Citizen’s Arrest’ this morning (Tuesday, December 13).
Police were called to a shop in Blackpool Road where an intruder wearing a motorcycle helmet smashed a window and forced his way inside at 2.52am.
A member of the public living above the business was woken up by the commotion and bravely tackled the man and detained him until officers arrived and arrested him.
Police said a metal pipe was also found at the scene and seized.
Lancashire Police said the 40-year-old suspect suffered ‘minor injuries during the incident’ and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains this afternoon.
A spokesman for the force said: “Thanks to a member of the public, we have arrested a man following a burglary at a shop in Preston in the early hours of this morning.