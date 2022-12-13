Henry Conway-Bartlett, 23, of Balmoral Road, New Longton, was stopped by patrol officers in Penwortham on October 21 this year.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and gave a reading of 48mg of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with drink-driving and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 24, but he failed to attend.

Henry Conway-Bartlett, 23, of Balmoral Road, New Longton was breathalysed at the roadside and gave a reading of 48mg of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Efforts were under way to find the 23-year-old when he caught the attention of a police officer patrolling the M65 on Sunday, December 4.

The officer signalled for him to stop but Conway-Bartlett made off and a pursuit ensued along the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the motorway at junction 2 (Clayton Brook) and was caught after crashing into a grass verge shortly afterwards.

Conway-Bartlett was detained on warrant for failing to appear at court and also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with failing to stop and last week (December 5) appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court over that and the drink-driving offence in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned and he will appear again on January 6, 2023.