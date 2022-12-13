Man charged with drink driving and banned from road after M65 police chase
A man who failed to attend court for a drink driving charge has been caught after a police chase on the M65.
Henry Conway-Bartlett, 23, of Balmoral Road, New Longton, was stopped by patrol officers in Penwortham on October 21 this year.
He was breathalysed at the roadside and gave a reading of 48mg of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He was charged with drink-driving and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 24, but he failed to attend.
Efforts were under way to find the 23-year-old when he caught the attention of a police officer patrolling the M65 on Sunday, December 4.
The officer signalled for him to stop but Conway-Bartlett made off and a pursuit ensued along the motorway.
He left the motorway at junction 2 (Clayton Brook) and was caught after crashing into a grass verge shortly afterwards.
Conway-Bartlett was detained on warrant for failing to appear at court and also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for an officer.
He was charged with failing to stop and last week (December 5) appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court over that and the drink-driving offence in October.
The case was adjourned and he will appear again on January 6, 2023.
In the meantime, he has been given an interim driving ban.