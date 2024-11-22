Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old Preston schoolboy was reported to police after he allegedly attacked his teacher.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident allegedly involved the pupil thumping and kicking his teacher, a woman, during a class at Our Lady’s Catholic High School in Fulwood on Wednesday (November 20).

The teacher was hit with a flurry of punches and kicks before the boy was restrained by another pupil and other teachers rushed to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have confirmed they are investigating and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A 12-year-old boy was reported to police after allegedly punching and kicking a female teacher during a class at Our Lady’s Catholic High School in St Anthony’s Drive, Fulwood on Wednesday (November 20) | LEP

A spokesperson for the force said: “The allegation is that a 12-year-old (male) pupil punched and kicked a (female) teacher in a class. It’s been reported and is under investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and guardians were notified of the incident via letter with the school.

Our Lady’s Catholic High School were approached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote log 0441 of November 20.

Violence in schools

Wednesday’s attack was the second violent incident at a school this week. On Tuesday, Wellfield Academy in Leyland went into lockdown after one of its pupils became abusive towards staff and “smashed-up” school property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be aware that the school has been in lockdown as a precautionary measure,” said headteacher James Lewis. “We temporarily decided to keep students and staff within classrooms to ensure everyone was safe following an incident with a student.”