Lancashire Police investigate Preston schoolboy attack after Fulwood teacher ‘punched and kicked’ in classroom
The incident allegedly involved the pupil thumping and kicking his teacher, a woman, during a class at Our Lady’s Catholic High School in Fulwood on Wednesday (November 20).
The teacher was hit with a flurry of punches and kicks before the boy was restrained by another pupil and other teachers rushed to intervene.
Lancashire Police have confirmed they are investigating and no arrests have been made at this stage.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The allegation is that a 12-year-old (male) pupil punched and kicked a (female) teacher in a class. It’s been reported and is under investigation.”
Parents and guardians were notified of the incident via letter with the school.
Our Lady’s Catholic High School were approached for comment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote log 0441 of November 20.
Violence in schools
Wednesday’s attack was the second violent incident at a school this week. On Tuesday, Wellfield Academy in Leyland went into lockdown after one of its pupils became abusive towards staff and “smashed-up” school property.
“Please be aware that the school has been in lockdown as a precautionary measure,” said headteacher James Lewis. “We temporarily decided to keep students and staff within classrooms to ensure everyone was safe following an incident with a student.”