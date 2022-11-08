Michael Foster, 35, formerly of Fishwick Parade, Preston, remains on the run after raping his victim in July 2020.

He was arrested and charged and was due to appear at Preston Crown Court in December last year, but he failed to turn up.

Police believe he has fled the country to Thailand and has not returned since. International efforts are underway to find him and to extradite him back to the UK to face justice.

Michael Foster, 35, formerly of Fishwick Parade, Preston, raped his victim in a Preston flat in July 2020

In September, his trial went ahead in his absence and a jury found him guilty with a unanimous verdict. He was sentenced, again in his absence, at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, November 7).

He was given eight years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Lancashire Police said it will now do all it can to find Foster and ensure he is returned to the UK to serve his sentence.

Victim says attack destroyed her life

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim, a woman in her 20s, described in an impact statement to the court how the attack had almost destroyed her life.

She said the rape had set in motion a chain of events that would alter the course of her life, taking her to ‘the very depths of despair’.

She told the court how she had lost her friends, job and self-esteem and at one point was thinking of ending her life.

The woman said it was ‘little short of a miracle’ that she was still alive, but says she will sadly never fully recover from the trauma of Foster’s attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Sue Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Michael Foster’s attack on this vulnerable woman has had an absolutely devastating effect on her life and it is a violation from which she has said she will never fully recover.

"To compound his crime Foster has failed to take any responsibility for his actions and has fled the country to try and evade justice.