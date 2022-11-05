Can you help find this man wanted for offences in Preston?
Police in Preston have issued an appeal to the public to help trace a man who is wanted for offences in the city.
By Tony Durkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Nov 2022, 1:29pm
Lee Porter, 39, from Linton Street, Preston, is wanted for affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
Officers say that anyone who can help with information about his whereabouts is asked to call them on 101 or to email [email protected]
In either instance, those getting in touch should quote log number 0166 of October 22.