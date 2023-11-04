News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Preston pub owner who assaulted customer at Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite given community order and fined

A pub owner was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and fined after he attacked a customer in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Peoples, 36, admitted ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm) after the incident at Sylvester’s Bar and Soul Lounge in Church Street.

It was reported that a man in his 60s had been assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The injured customer has since been discharged from hospital.

Most Popular
A pub owner avoided jail after attacking a customer in PrestonA pub owner avoided jail after attacking a customer in Preston
A pub owner avoided jail after attacking a customer in Preston

Peoples, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was arrested, taken into custody and later charged with ABH.

He pleaded guilty two days after the attack and appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.

Peoples was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £600 compensation to his victim.