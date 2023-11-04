A pub owner was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and fined after he attacked a customer in Preston.

James Peoples, 36, admitted ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm) after the incident at Sylvester’s Bar and Soul Lounge in Church Street.

It was reported that a man in his 60s had been assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 1).

The injured customer has since been discharged from hospital.

Peoples, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was arrested, taken into custody and later charged with ABH.

He pleaded guilty two days after the attack and appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.

Peoples was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.