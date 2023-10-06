Preston pub owner to plead guilty to assaulting customer at Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite
James Peoples, 36 – the owner of Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite in Church Street – was brought before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 3).
He was charged with ‘assault by beating’ and ‘assault occasioning actual bodily harm’ after a fight broke out at the former Barney’s Bar in the early hours of Monday (October 2).
It was reported that a man in his 60s had been assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment. The bar’s owner, Mr Peoples, was arrested, taken into custody and later charged.
The injured customer has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.
Peoples attended Preston Magistrates’ Court without a solicitor on Tuesday and indicated he would plead guilty to ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).
The charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.
Magistrates sent his case to Preston Crown Court for sentencing where he will appear on October 31.
In the meantime, Peoples was granted bail on condition that he does not enter Slyvesters Bar & Soul Suite in Church Street, Preston during licensed hours.
He was told he is only permitted to visit the bar when it is closed to the public, and was also ordered not to contact the assault victim who has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.