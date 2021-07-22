Preston pub could lose licence after fight breaks out following Euro 2020 final
The Hunters pub in Walton-le-Dale could lose its license after a brawl erupted following the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Police have confirmed they were called to break up a fight at the venue in Hennel Lane on July 11.
They added they will now be "seeking a licensing review in due course" as a result.
The force said they believe the pub did not promote the prevention of crime and disorder as well as public safety.
A statement on the South Ribble Borough Council website states: "As a responsible authority, Lancashire Constabulary do not consider the premises to be promoting the Licensing Objectives of Prevention of Crime and Disorder the Protection of Children from Harm, Public Safety and the Prevention of Public Nuisance."
Anyone who wishes to talk to the council regarding this application must give notice in writing to: Licensing, The Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1DH
Representations must be received by August 13, 2021.
Click HERE to view the application.
