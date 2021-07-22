Blackpool inquest review into newborn baby death at Royal Preston Hospital

Finnley Morris was born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday, October 1 last year before being moved to Royal Preston Hospital‘s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

He was treated in the high dependency ward but died aged four days.

Coroner Alan Wilson held a short review at Blackpool Town Hall, in Talbot Square on Wednesday July 21, which was attended by Finnley's dad Adam, with his family's solicitor and a representative from the Vic appearing via video link.

Blackpool Town Hall.

Mr Wilson said he had "instructed some independent opinions," and had subsequently received reports from medical professionals.

But he added that the court had faced "some difficulty in seeking an expert witness in terms of midwifery."

"It's been quite a while since this court instructed an independent midwifery expert, and the difficulty we have had has been quite substantial," Mr Wilson said.

"The court feels we have explored and exhausted every option."

Mr Wilson requested that Mr Morris' solicitor provide an independent midwifery expert witness, and told the court he was reviewing reports from other medical professionals.