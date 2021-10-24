Preston police officer racially abused by 12-year-old

Lancashire Police said the incident happened whilst its neighbourhood policing team and Special Constables tackled anti-social behaviour in the city centre in the evening.

The force said officers had been patrolling known ASB hot spots, including the bus station, in response to "multiple reports of anti social behaviour in the area".

During patrols, one of its officers was subjected to racial abuse by a 12-year-old, who has since been identified.

Lancashire Police said the child is "being dealt with accordingly".

A police spokesman said: "This type of conduct and anti social behaviour will not be tolerated. We endeavour to work closely with the public to identify offenders and hot spot areas.

"If you are suffering any ASB in your area, please report this to us through our usual reporting methods, including 101 and via our website."

