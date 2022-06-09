Preston Police identify two male youths wanted in connection with knifepoint robbery in the city centre

Today, Preston Police have confirmed that two men wanted in connection with the incident have now been identified.

A spokesperson said: “Further to our appeals earlier this week, we have now identified two males we want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Preston on 16th October 2021.

“We would like to thank the public for their information, and as a result of the support, the investigation is now able to progress. They will be spoken to in due course.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have identified two young men in connection with a robbery in Preston in which a man was threatened with a knife.

The armed robbery happened on Church Street at around 6.40pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, when a group of around eight youths stole the victim’s jewellery.