Preston Police have a busy Easter Sunday as they release rundown of crimes dealt with

Taking to Facebook at 9:48pm last night (April 9), the force wrote: “We hope you have all been enjoying the Easter weekend.

"Preston Taskforce would just like to update with what the team have been up to today.”

Preston Police went on to say that the team responded to reports of a robbery in the Plungington area whereby a bike was taken. The team located the stolen bike and the offender was identified. They will now be arrested in the coming days.

Preston Police dealt with a number of incidents on Easter Sunday (April 10.)

Following this, the team saw a drug deal take place in the Meadow Street area and gave chase to a male.

Preston Police say the man was not fast enough and was quickly detained by officers. A quantity of Class A drugs were found and he was arrested for drug supply.

Preston Police also added: “Along with this the team have conducted 7 stop searches and recovered what we believe to be a stolen motorbike. The bike is a 85cc SUZUKI Motor cross bike in yellow. It has a blue frame and red foot pegs.

“If this sounds like your bike please contact the team via [email protected] or ring 101 quoting log number LC-20230409-0854.