Driver of a skip wagon arrested after failing roadside breath test in Preston on Easter Monday morning
The driver of a large skip wagon has been arrested after being caught driving above the alcohol limit in Preston city centre on Easter Monday morning.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Sharing a picture of the vehicle on Twitter at 9:23am today (April 10), Lancashire Road Police said: “The driver of this skip wagon was stopped by #HO30 on Percy Street, Preston.
“The driver smelt strongly of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 43ug(limit 35).
“The driver has been arrested and is on his way to custody.”