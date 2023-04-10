News you can trust since 1886
Driver of a skip wagon arrested after failing roadside breath test in Preston on Easter Monday morning

The driver of a large skip wagon has been arrested after being caught driving above the alcohol limit in Preston city centre on Easter Monday morning.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

Sharing a picture of the vehicle on Twitter at 9:23am today (April 10), Lancashire Road Police said: “The driver of this skip wagon was stopped by #HO30 on Percy Street, Preston.

“The driver smelt strongly of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 43ug(limit 35).

“The driver has been arrested and is on his way to custody.”

The driver of the above skip wagon was stopped on Percy Street, Preston and then failed a roadside breath test.
