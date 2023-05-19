News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Preston Police arrest 33-year-old man after Preston knife attack leaves another man in hospital

Preston Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grevious bodily harm after a Preston knife attack left another man in hospital,

By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th May 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:42 BST

Yesterday (May 18), officers asked for the public’s help to find Dominic McFayden after an assault in Brook Street on Friday, May 12.

A man in his 30s was slashed with a blade during the incident and then taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (May 19), Preston Police confirmed that McFayden, who has links to Preston and Chorley, has now been found following the appeal, and has been arrested for grevious bodily harm.

Dominic McFayden, 33, has been arrested following an assault in Brook Street, Preston on Friday, May 12Dominic McFayden, 33, has been arrested following an assault in Brook Street, Preston on Friday, May 12
Dominic McFayden, 33, has been arrested following an assault in Brook Street, Preston on Friday, May 12
Most Popular
Read More
Chorley and South Ribble Hospital: take a look at the scarily realistic scenes f...

Preston Police said: “We asked for your help to find Dominic McFayden, 33, who was wanted in connection with an assault in Brook Street, Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To update you, a 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon (May 19) on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.

“Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal.”