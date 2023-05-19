Preston Police arrest 33-year-old man after Preston knife attack leaves another man in hospital
Preston Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grevious bodily harm after a Preston knife attack left another man in hospital,
Yesterday (May 18), officers asked for the public’s help to find Dominic McFayden after an assault in Brook Street on Friday, May 12.
A man in his 30s was slashed with a blade during the incident and then taken to hospital for treatment.
Today (May 19), Preston Police confirmed that McFayden, who has links to Preston and Chorley, has now been found following the appeal, and has been arrested for grevious bodily harm.
Preston Police said: “We asked for your help to find Dominic McFayden, 33, who was wanted in connection with an assault in Brook Street, Preston.
“To update you, a 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon (May 19) on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm.
“Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal.”