A major incident simulation took place last week for staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust, and it has produced some very realistic scenes...

Two major emergency medical training simulation days were at the virtual hospital in Chorley Hospital’s Life Centre, featuring live actors and mannequins depiciting a wide range of injuries.

On the day, Kirsten Walthall, a consultant in emergency medicine and simulation, told the Post: “We've been asked to develop and deliver a course looking at major incidents for the emergency medicine trainees, and specifically for those trainees who are just about to start their consultant phase within the next 12 months. The idea behind this is to get them ready so that when they start as consultants on day one, they are prepared to run major incidents, particularly those of a mass casualty basis.”

Mark Brown, a senior clinical fellow with the trust’s emergency department added: “We take patients from arrival, in the emergency department all the way through to theatre and Critical Care in real time. This allows us to really work on the medical and clinical management of these patients, and the human factors skills that are associated with that, so communication, the leadership, the decision making.

"Beyond that, it allows us to look at the entire major incident management and the protocols across the system, and explore how the skills that we have allow us to work within that system to deliver really good patient care.

Some of the images might seem distressing, but thankfully it was not for real. Find out more about what went on below:

1 . Major incident simulation Major emergency medical training simulation for staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, pictured is a victim with burns. Photo: staff Photo Sales

2 . Major incident simulation Another victim with cuts and burns. Photo: staff Photo Sales

3 . Major incident simulation A mother and baby awaiting treatment Photo: staff Photo Sales

4 . Major incident simulation The simulation tested staff member's medical and clinical management of patients, and their human factors skills, Photo: staff Photo Sales