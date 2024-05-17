Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and had his belongings stolen.

The victim was assaulted by two men and had his belongings stolen in Good Street, Preston, on Wednesday, May 8.

Can you help police identify this man?

One man has been charged and police have released a CCTV image of another man they are asking the public’s help in indentifying in connection with the robbery.

Sign up for our free newsletters now A spokesperson for the police said: “At 3:55pm on Wednesday May 8 police were called to Good Street, Preston to reports of a robbery.

“A man has been charged and we are still looking for a second man. Can you help identify this man?”