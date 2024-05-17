Police appeal for information following Good Street Preston assault
One man has been charged and police have released a CCTV image of another man they are asking the public’s help in indentifying in connection with the robbery.
A spokesperson for the police said: "At 3:55pm on Wednesday May 8 police were called to Good Street, Preston to reports of a robbery.
“The victim was assaulted by two men and had his belongings stolen.
“A man has been charged and we are still looking for a second man. Can you help identify this man?”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1017 of 8/5.