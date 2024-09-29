Preston petrol station stabbing sees man rushed to hospital and suspected knifeman arrested
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the BP petrol station in Tag Lane, Ingol at around 2am this morning.
The victim was treated for stab injuries and taken to hospital, while a 39-year-old man from Ingol was arrested and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 1.59am, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing on Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston.
“Officers attended to find a man had been stabbed, and he was taken to hospital.
“A 39-year-old man from Ingol, Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently in custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
“If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident, or have any information that could help us in our investigation please call 101 quoting log 143 of September 29.”