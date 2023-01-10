The man, aged 85, was attacked after answering his door in Walker Street, near Preston Crown Court, at 9pm on Friday (January 6).

He was ambushed by two men who snatched a gold crucifix chain from around his neck, causing him to fall over.

The pair then fled, leaving the pensioner on the floor with broken ribs. The 85-year-old was also reportedly bitten on his hand whilst trying to defend himself.

Police were called and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is under way.

Lancashire Police is appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at around 9pm on Friday (January 6) to Walker Street, Preston, to reports of a robbery.

“We attended and found a man aged in his 80s had been at home when two men had knocked on his front door.

"When he answered they had grabbed a chain from around his neck, causing him to fall over. They then made off.

“Thankfully he suffered relatively minor injuries.

“No arrests have been made but enquiries are very much ongoing.