Preston pensioner in serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital after assault in St George's Road

A man has been charged following a serious assault in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Police were called to reports of an assault at an address in St George’s Road shortly after 11.45am on Saturday (August 26).

Officers found the occupant of the address, a man in his 70s, who appeared to have suffered minor injuries.

However, his condition deterioated and he was taken to hospital later that day where he is now in a serious condition.

The pensioner, aged in his 70s, was attacked inside his home in St George’s Road, Preston shortly after 11.45am on Saturday (August 26). Austin Duckworth, 37, was charged with Section 18 assault and criminal damage.
A 37-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Austin Duckworth, 37, was charged last night (Monday, August 28) with Section 18 assault and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 29).

Lancashire Police said both parties are known to each other.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 541 of August 26.