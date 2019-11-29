Preston PC was spat at and punched by alcoholic woman

An alcoholic mum who was being housed at a homeless centre attacked a policeman who was called there.

Leanne O'Boyle, 31, formerly of Knowsley Street, Preston, punched and spat on PC Edward Carroll and admits assaulting him.

Crown Court

The officer was called to the Foxton Centre in Preston on November 6.

Prosecuting, Adrian Hollamby said staff at the centre had to call for police assistance after she caused a disturbance and refused to leave the premises.

The court was told it was the anniversary of a traumatic event involving a child, and she had been drinking to mask it.

He added: " On his arrival he stated she was asked to come into the office, or outside, for a chat."

She then stood up and punched him in the chest.

As he pulled out his handcuffs and tried to arrest her, detaining her on the floor while waiting for other patrols to assist him.

But she spat at him, with her saliva landing on his chest

O'Boyle admitted the offence in interview

A probation officer gave a report to the bench at Preston Magistrates' Court and said: "She has been open and honest with me. This lady did suffer a significant childhood trauma at the age of 15 which has caused her to become an alcoholic.

"However, she was actually introduced to drink by peers at the age of 11, so she's been drinking for 20 years.

"It's gotten worse in the last few years.

"She said she felt embarrassed and disgusted by her behaviour on that day.

"She has no history of violence but admits to previously being street homeless and street drinking with many other alcoholics and drug users.

"She is looking at going residential detox next year..

"It's going to be a long haul and she recognises today that she's lost her good character. We don't want to see her here again."

The chairman of the bench imposed a 12 month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days and a curfew.

She must pay £85 compensation to the officer.