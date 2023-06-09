Mark Seed, of Preston, abused his young victim between the ages of 11-13.

At Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (June 6), he admitted rape, sexual assault and sexual touching and was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Mark Seed, 40, jailed for sexual assault and raping a young girl. Image: Lancashire Police

‘Bravery’ of victim commended

Commending the ‘bravery’ of the victim, Det Insp Ellie Heaney, of South Child Protection Team, said: “Seed subjected his young victim to horrendous abuse to satisfy his own perverted desires and I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of his offending.