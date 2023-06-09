Preston paedophile jailed for raping a young girl and subjecting his victim to 'horrendous' sexual abuse
Mark Seed, of Preston, abused his young victim between the ages of 11-13.
At Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (June 6), he admitted rape, sexual assault and sexual touching and was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.
He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
‘Bravery’ of victim commended
Commending the ‘bravery’ of the victim, Det Insp Ellie Heaney, of South Child Protection Team, said: “Seed subjected his young victim to horrendous abuse to satisfy his own perverted desires and I welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity of his offending.
“I hope this significant conviction and sentence will give others who may be victims of similar offending the confidence to come forward and report it to us safe in the knowledge we will investigate thoroughly, professionally and with sensitivity.”