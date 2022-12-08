Preston music duo The UpVibes overwhelmed with donations following theft of expensive equipment

The UpVibes, made up of 38-year-old Richard Berry Jr and 32-year-old Adrian Higham, had vital equipment stolen from a vehicle outside Richard’s home in Ribbleton at around 5am on Tuesday morning (December 6).

The items included a custom-built Alesis electric drum kit, essential cables, pedals, lights, hardware, mics, a guitar transmitter/reciever and an android tablet. Without them, UpVibes say they have been put out of work for the busy Christmas period.

Richard reported the crime to the police along with further evidence that day, but says the police closed the enquiry, without visiting or phoning him.

Preston music duo The UpVibes have had a GoFundMe set up after thieves stole most of their equipment.

Richard said: “I was downstairs getting an early start on some admin work when I heard a loud bang from my driveway, I rushed outside, but by the time I had unlocked the door and rushed out, I couldn't see anyone around, but noticed the car boot open.

"When I realised what had happened, my first feeling was sheer panic and shock. This was followed by absolute despair as it sunk in that my duo would be unable to perform due to the equipment that had been stolen.

"After the police confirmed they could not help, I was completely deflated and very frustrated.”

Without the missing equipment, The UpVibes have had to cancel live chirstmas performances.

The UpVibe’s initial post about the stolen property recieved over 1,200 shares in just the first day, but they have not heard nothing about the missing equipment.

Instead of complaing about the situation, Richard says his old school friend, Tom Bath suggested they try be more postitive, and he set up a GoFundMe on their behalf.

The GoFundMe has already raised £450 of their £2000 goal, and the group say it is is still open for donations in case anyone could spare any small amount to help.

Richard, who also works as a consultant and organiser for charity and community events, added: “I have been completely taken aback by the response to the campaign, everyone's kind donations and words of support. After almost losing my faith in everything, this has reassured me that there are still good people in the world, and in our local area.”