Preston mum-of-two fears she was spiked after collapsing on club dance floor

Michele Kane, 34, collapsed suddenly at Blitz nightclub in Church Row in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 23).

Before hitting the floor, the last thing the pharmacy worker remembers is having a headache and feeling 'panicky'.

"I had a headache and felt like I was sinking," says Michele. "I started to feel myself going and then I must have blacked out."

Michele's body is covered with bruising after she suffered a number of seizures whilst collapsed on the street outside Blitz nightclub in Church Row on Saturday morning (October 23)

Unable to stand, club security carried her outside to wait for an ambulance and Michele began having seizures in the street.

One quick-thinking bouncer pulled her tongue free to prevent her from choking, whilst paramedics rushed to the scene.

She said: "I had lost my legs so couldn’t get up, and apparently I was screaming, really scared and couldn't recognise any of my friends.

"The police were called to the ambulance because they said I was out of control, panicking and shouting when I came round.

Michele Kane, a mum-of-two from Fulwood, fears she was spiked after collapsing on a dance floor and suffering seizures in Preston at the weekend

"They said I had three fits outside the club in less than a hour and I've never had fits before. I couldn't understand what was happening to me, I was so scared."

At 5am, Michele was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and admitted to A&E where she would remain until 7pm that evening.

Due to her frantic and dehydrated state, she was sedated with Diazepam and fed fluids through a drip whilst nurses took blood samples.

Her body is also covered with bruising from the seizures, when her arms and legs began jerking uncontrollably in frantic spasms.

She said: "When I started to come round in the hospital they told me how they had security holding me down like a criminal because I was out of control, until they gave me Diazepam.

"I was angry at them at first for treating me like a typical drunk, but that's what it might have seemed like.

"But I'm really grateful to the A&E staff who helped me. They wanted to keep me in longer, but I have two kids of my own and a grandchild at home, who needed me. They were petrified when they didn’t see me all day because I was in hospital."

After reading the Post's interview with 18-year-old student Georgia Hills - who was spiked by injection in Preston at the weekend - Michele began fearing she might be another victim.

Due to her frantic and dehydrated state, she was admitted to A&E at Royal Preston Hospital where she was sedated with Diazepam and fed fluids through a drip

Like Georgia, Michele came to the Post to share her story and raise awareness of the symptoms of spiking. She says others who have suffered similar experiences should not be afraid or embarrassed about reporting their suspicions to the police.

She is also calling on Preston's nightclubs to search everyone on entry to prevent spiking drugs and other harmful substances from being smuggled inside.

She said: "I’m so angry that this happened to me. It’s so scary Preston now. They really should be searching everyone before they let them into clubs.

"My daughter is 17 and she'll be wanting to go on nights out with her friends when she's old enough. I really worry for her.

"I also want other women to know that it's not just the younger ones who are being spiked. I’m not 18 like some of the other victims, and I never thought it would happen to me.

"But it doesn't matter if you're a student, a mum or even someone's nan. It can happen to anyone."