Preston men admit roles in class A drug dealing
Four men who were involved in dealing class A drugs in Preston will have to wait until September to find out their fate.
Dil Nawaz, 25, of Browning Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court by a video link from HMP Forest Bank, while co defendant Aaron Lockhart, 23, of Callon Street, Preston, appeared from HMP Preston.
Two other men, Liam Allen, 32, of College Court, Preston, and Sohail Ahmed-Dad, 23, of Fishwick Parade, Preston, appeared at court in person.
The men have admitted drug offences linked to a period in 2019.
Judge Richard Gioserano told Nawaz and Lockhart that he would give "significant weight" to the delay when considering their sentences and that he was adjourning the hearing with "a great deal of reluctance".
(proceeding)
