Preston men admit roles in class A drug dealing

Dil Nawaz, 25, of Browning Road, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court by a video link from HMP Forest Bank, while co defendant Aaron Lockhart, 23, of Callon Street, Preston, appeared from HMP Preston.

Two other men, Liam Allen, 32, of College Court, Preston, and Sohail Ahmed-Dad, 23, of Fishwick Parade, Preston, appeared at court in person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

The men have admitted drug offences linked to a period in 2019.

Judge Richard Gioserano told Nawaz and Lockhart that he would give "significant weight" to the delay when considering their sentences and that he was adjourning the hearing with "a great deal of reluctance".

(proceeding)