Man wanted in connection with multi-million pound drug conspiracy in Lancashire

Officers believe the man might be able to help them crack open a plot to import Class A and Class B drugs from Europe into Darwen.

The man - who is pictured in the CCTV images - is believed to have links to Darwen and Salford.

23 people and five others have been arrested as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang suspected of importing "significant quantities" of heroin, amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis into East Lancashire before distributing it further afield.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting number log 0557 of March 23, 2021.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Detectives want to speak to this man in connection with a conspiracy to import millions of pounds of Class A and Class B drugs from Europe into Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)