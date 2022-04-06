Preston man wrestled knifeman to the floor in Fulwood Spar robbery raid

Izaak Eckton wrestled the armed raider to the floor of the Spar in Woodplumpton Road, Fulwood, after the store manager spotted the man stealing cigarettes.

Staff and customers fled the shop with but ignoring his own safety Mr Eckton ran over and used his body weight to sit on the robber’s legs.

He managed to prevent the man from moving until police arrived despite the thug struggling violently and threatening to stab him.

Mr Eckton was this week presented with the Public Bravery Award at the annual Chief Constable’s Commendations ceremony for what police described as “true courage in the face of adversity” during the raid in Fulwood on December 18, 2019

When police arrived they were forced to had to use a taser to arrest the robber.

He was eventually charged with robbery and possession of a weapon before being jailed.

Twenty-five people were recognised for their outstanding contribution to Lancashire Constabulary at this year’s awards. Police officers, police staff and coroner’s officers were among those honoured at the event, held at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters in Hutton.

Award-winners from across the county were recognised for their actions, including those police officers who pulled a man to safety from a house fire, officers who helped to organise the G7 Speakers’ Conference in Chorley and others who assisted in securing vital personal protective equipment for patrols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Con Chris Rowley, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Every single member of Lancashire Constabulary plays a significant part in keeping Lancashire safe, through the work they do every day and through their engagement with our communities.

“However, there are occasions when individuals make an outstanding contribution, and it was my pleasure to host this event to reward and recognise those who are deserving of being singled out for individual recognition.

"It is always a pleasure to hear these examples of great bravery, dedication and commitment to the job. Both members of the public and officers have acted on their instinct, often in crisis situations, and this shows what well-deserving winners they all are."