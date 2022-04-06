Police update on Leyland woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting 2-year-old
A 26-year-old woman has been granted bail after she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a two-year-old in Leyland.
She was taken into custody yesterday (Tuesday, April 5) after a member of the public reported seeing a woman allegedly harming the toddler in Moss Lane, near Leyland train station, at 11.30am on Monday (April 4).
Officers concerned for the child’s welfare conducted house to house enquiries and checked CCTV footage at local businesses in a bid to find the pair.
A 26-year-old woman was later identified and arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH – actual bodily harm).
Lancashire Police said the woman has been bailed to Tuesday, May 3. She has not been charged with an offence at this stage.
Lancashire County Council was approached for an update on the child’s welfare, but the authority said it was unable to comment “as the matter is subject to a police investigation”.