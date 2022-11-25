The 39-year-old’s bewildering list of monickers was documented on court documents seen by the Lancashire Post. They include Michael Douglas, Michael Green and Stephen Anthony Green, as well as variety of different spellings of O’Riley.

O’Riley, of Floyd Road, Ribbleton, admitted using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons at the Ribble Pilot pub in September this year. He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Preston Magistrates Courts

The court hear O’Riley was carrying an axe when he carried out the offences. He was spared jail and instead given a 12-month suspended sentence after JPs were convinced of his realistic prospects of rehabilitation and previous good response to probation.