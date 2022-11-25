Preston man with a total of 30 different aliases handed suspended jail term after bursting into the Ribble Pilot pub brandishing an axe
Michael O'Riley, from Ribbleton, Preston, goes by a staggering variety of names, Preston Magistrates Court heard.
The 39-year-old’s bewildering list of monickers was documented on court documents seen by the Lancashire Post. They include Michael Douglas, Michael Green and Stephen Anthony Green, as well as variety of different spellings of O’Riley.
O’Riley, of Floyd Road, Ribbleton, admitted using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons at the Ribble Pilot pub in September this year. He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage.
Most Popular
The court hear O’Riley was carrying an axe when he carried out the offences. He was spared jail and instead given a 12-month suspended sentence after JPs were convinced of his realistic prospects of rehabilitation and previous good response to probation.
However, he was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and compensation of £100 for the damage he caused to the Ribble Pilot pub. Magistrates also ordered that the axe he brandished during the incident should be destroyed.