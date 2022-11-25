Preston drugs operation sees 24 people charged by police and £4milllon worth of drugs seized
Twenty-four people have been charged with drug offences throughout Lancashire.
Operation Lagoon - a Lancashire Constabulary operation that focused on the street level supply of Class A drugs in Preston City Centre identified several “Drugs Lines” that were offering the sale of Heroin and Crack Cocaine and selling them throughout the City Centre. A number of warrants were then carried out at addresses across the city centre earlier this month and a number of people were arrested and charged. Over the past year, Lancashire Police has made 855 arrests, seized over £4m of drugs, 43 vehicles and over £1/2m of cash from criminals. Around 200 vulnerable adults and children have also been safeguarded.
Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, of South CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a force priority. It affects everyone, ruining lives, driving other crime and instilling fear in our communities. Lancashire Police will relentlessly pursue those involved in organised crime, disrupting and dismantling their operations. We will ensure those involved in serious and organised crime do not benefit financially from their activities by attacking their finances, making it harder to move, hide and use the proceeds of crime."
Anyone with information which could aid the police is asked to call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Popular
Andrew Beattie, 7/6/72, Lychgate, Preston.
Owen Cross, 27/5/04, Rose Lane, Preston.
Marcus Knowles, 1/12/00, Kenmuire Place, Preston.
A 17-year-old youth from Preston.
Joshua Elder, 8/10/03, Dawson Walk, Preston.
Aaron Alty, 7/8/02, Pine Court, Leyland.
Mark Sowerby, 3/4/78, no fixed address.
Jessica Hindle, 6/8/79, Elcho Street, Preston.
Tammy Wane, 18/10/82, Tunbridge Street, Preston.
Michael Barr, 14/10/84, Dorman Road, Preston.
Atiq Suawar, 1/10/83, Knowles Street, Preston.
Tyrese Harrison, 14/01/01, Fishwick Parade, Preston.
Akai Golbourne, 9/2/05, Charlotte Place, Preston.
Andrew Maudsley, 12/8/90, Nelson Street, Bamber Bridge.
Jordan Watkins, 14/12/01, Abbey Street, Preston.
Leandro Licursi, 27/7/79, Greenwood Street, Preston.
David Cross, 19/7/68, Greenwood Street, Preston.
Jordan Spence, 15/8/96, Manchester Road, Preston.
Andrew Turner, 27/6/85, Eadale Court, Preston.
Daniel Mcateer, 26/12/88, Grosvenor Street, Preston.
Luis Kelly, 23/4/03, NFA.
Ryan Morris, 23/12/94, Turner Street, Preston.
Lyndon Ross, 29/01/88, The Sidings, Preston.
David Cocker, 14/6/73, Golbourne Street, Preston.