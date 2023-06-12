News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Preston man wanted for false imprisonment, assault and stalking has links to Bamber Bridge and Croston

A man from Preston is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with a number of offences.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Police are looking to find Ritchie Higham who is wanted in Preston.

The 47-year-old, who is from the Deepdale area, is wanted for false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking.

Read More
Police given more time to question man arrested on suspicion of David Read’s mur...
Ritchie Higham is wanted for false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ritchie Higham is wanted for false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Ritchie Higham is wanted for false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

He has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge and Croston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about Higham’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected]

Information can also be reported online at the Lancashire Police website via