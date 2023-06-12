Preston man wanted for false imprisonment, assault and stalking has links to Bamber Bridge and Croston
A man from Preston is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with a number of offences.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Police are looking to find Ritchie Higham who is wanted in Preston.
The 47-year-old, who is from the Deepdale area, is wanted for false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm and stalking.
He has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge and Croston.
Anyone with information about Higham’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected]
Information can also be reported online at the Lancashire Police website via