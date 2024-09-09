Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police for stalking, assault, and criminal damage

A 32-year-old man with connections to Preston is wanted by police.

Leon Murphy, who has connections to Preston and Stockport, is wanted by Lancashire Police for stalking, assault, and criminal damage.

The 32-year-old has been described by police as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, and with a black beard and moustache. Sign up for our free newsletters now

Police also said that Murphy changes his hair colour between blonde and black.

For any sightings of Murphy, or if you have any information that could help, please call 101 or email [email protected]