Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police for stalking, assault, and criminal damage
Leon Murphy, who has connections to Preston and Stockport, is wanted by Lancashire Police for stalking, assault, and criminal damage.
The 32-year-old has been described by police as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, and with a black beard and moustache. Sign up for our free newsletters now
Police also said that Murphy changes his hair colour between blonde and black. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails
For any sightings of Murphy, or if you have any information that could help, please call 101 or email [email protected]