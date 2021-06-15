Preston man wanted after woman's car and living room window smashed with baseball bat

Officers want to speak to Kingsley Cairns in connection with the incident which occurred in Cambridge Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 13).

The 22-year-old has connections to various areas of Preston, including Lea, Ashton, Plungington and the city centre, as well as South Ribble and Penwortham.

He is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We advise people not to approach him, but to contact the police straightaway with a description of his clothing and location."

For immediate sightings of Kingsley Cairns, call 999.

For general information about his whereabouts call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log reference number 1788 of June 12.

(Credit: Lancashire Police)