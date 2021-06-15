Car bursts into flames in Longridge
A car caught fire and burst into flames on a street in Longridge today (June 15).
One fire engine rushed to the scene in Towneley Road where the car was engulfed in flames near a residential property at around 7.30am.
The vehicle - believed to be a white Vauxhall Corsa - was "well alight" when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were at the scene for around 30 minutes.
