Preston man wanted after person ‘strangled’ during assault at address near city centre
A Preston man is wanted in connection with an assault in which a person was reportedly strangled.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:30pm
Keiren Larbey is wanted for “non-fatal strangulation and suffocation” relating to an incident which occurred at an address near Preston city centre on December 21.
The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of proportionate build, with short brown hair.
Larbey, of Mark Close, Penwortham, has links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston.
Anyone with information should call 01772 209940, 101, or email [email protected], quoting 0737 of December 21.