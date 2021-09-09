Preston man taken to hospital after Plungington phone box assault
A man was taken to hospital yesterday after he was assaulted outside the Co-op in Plungington.
The man was attacked close to the phone box at the junction of Ripon Street and Plungington Road at around 4.50pm.
He was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but police say his injuries are not serious.
No-one has been arrested at this stage.
A police spokesman said: "It’s been reported and is under investigation. No significant injuries."
The pavement at the side of the Co-op in Ripon Street was cordoned off with police tape until late in the evening whilst an officer remained parked at the scene until 11.30pm.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details on his injuries.
