Preston man recently released from prison wanted by police for failing to comply with supervision requirements

A Preston man who was recently released from prison is wanted by police.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:43pm

Patrick Clifford, of Elliott Street, failed to comply with his supervision requirements following his release from prison in December.

Preston Magistrates’ Court subsequently issued a warrant for the 32-year-old’s arrest.

Clifford is described as 5ft 6ins tall, with short, dark-brown hair.

Patrick Clifford is wanted by the police for failing to comply with his supervision requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to the Ribbleton, Ashton and Ingol areas of the city.

For immediate sightings call 999.

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101.