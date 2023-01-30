Preston man recently released from prison wanted by police for failing to comply with supervision requirements
A Preston man who was recently released from prison is wanted by police.
Patrick Clifford, of Elliott Street, failed to comply with his supervision requirements following his release from prison in December.
Preston Magistrates’ Court subsequently issued a warrant for the 32-year-old’s arrest.
Clifford is described as 5ft 6ins tall, with short, dark-brown hair.
He has links to the Ribbleton, Ashton and Ingol areas of the city.
For immediate sightings call 999.
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101.