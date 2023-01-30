The incident reportedly occurred at Nabzy’s in Pall Mall when the youngster visited the takeaway last night (Sunday, January 29).

She was reportedly left ‘creeped out’ after a member of staff hid a paper note in her bag of chips saying “text me”, along with a phone number.

Her outraged family reported the incident to management and police. This morning, the takeaway confirmed that a staff member had been sacked.

A spokesman for Nabzy’s said: “In response to the alleged inappropriate and disgraceful behaviour of an employee that was brought to our attention yesterday, we can confirm he was sacked on the spot.

"We will make sure it will be dealt with accordingly.”

Lancashire Police confirmed that an investigation is under way.

“It has been reported to us and enquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesman for the force.

Nabzy's Chorley were approached for comment.