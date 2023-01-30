News you can trust since 1886
Chorley takeaway Nabzy's investigated by police

Police are investigating a takeaway in Chorley after a staff member allegedly gave his phone number to a 14-year-old girl.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:13am

The incident reportedly occurred at Nabzy’s in Pall Mall when the youngster visited the takeaway last night (Sunday, January 29).

She was reportedly left ‘creeped out’ after a member of staff hid a paper note in her bag of chips saying “text me”, along with a phone number.

Her outraged family reported the incident to management and police. This morning, the takeaway confirmed that a staff member had been sacked.

Police are investigating reports that a member of staff gave his phone number to a 14-year-old girl who was buying chips at the takeaway on Sunday, January 29
A spokesman for Nabzy’s said: “In response to the alleged inappropriate and disgraceful behaviour of an employee that was brought to our attention yesterday, we can confirm he was sacked on the spot.

"We will make sure it will be dealt with accordingly.”

Lancashire Police confirmed that an investigation is under way.

Police are investigating the incident which allegedly occurred at Nabzys takeaway in Pall Mall, Chorley on Sunday, January 29

“It has been reported to us and enquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesman for the force.

Nabzy's Chorley were approached for comment.

The takeaway's management said the staff member was 'sacked on the spot' after they were made aware of the alleged incident