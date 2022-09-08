Bobby Andrew Dunderdale, 29, of Threefields in Ingol, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on August 23.

Dunderdale was accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film, without the consent of the woman who appreared in it, on July 16 this year, with the intention of causing that individual distress, contrary to section 33(1) and (9) of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

29-year-old Bobby Andrew Dunderdale, faced one charge at Preston Magistrates Court.

He had already indicated a guilty plea on July 21.

Dunderdale was remanded on unconditional bail until September 14, whilst a pre-sentence report is being prepared.