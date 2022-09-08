News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston man pleads guilty to revenge porn offence at Magistrates Court

A man from Preston has been remanded on bail after pleading guilty to a charge involving revenge porn.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:15 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:15 am

Bobby Andrew Dunderdale, 29, of Threefields in Ingol, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on August 23.

Dunderdale was accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film, without the consent of the woman who appreared in it, on July 16 this year, with the intention of causing that individual distress, contrary to section 33(1) and (9) of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

Read More

Read More
Manchester man banned from entering Lancashire after facing two charges at Prest...
29-year-old Bobby Andrew Dunderdale, faced one charge at Preston Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

He had already indicated a guilty plea on July 21.

Dunderdale was remanded on unconditional bail until September 14, whilst a pre-sentence report is being prepared.

Revenge porn is the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without their consent, whether or not the material was made with or without that person’s knowledge.