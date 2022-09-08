Preston man pleads guilty to revenge porn offence at Magistrates Court
A man from Preston has been remanded on bail after pleading guilty to a charge involving revenge porn.
Bobby Andrew Dunderdale, 29, of Threefields in Ingol, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on August 23.
Dunderdale was accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film, without the consent of the woman who appreared in it, on July 16 this year, with the intention of causing that individual distress, contrary to section 33(1) and (9) of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations
-
2
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
3
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight
-
4
Cost of living crisis: boss of Preston's San Marco restaurant exploring solar panels to cope with soaring energy prices
-
5
Chorley chippy staff have lucky escape after car careers into shop front
He had already indicated a guilty plea on July 21.
Dunderdale was remanded on unconditional bail until September 14, whilst a pre-sentence report is being prepared.
Revenge porn is the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of individuals without their consent, whether or not the material was made with or without that person’s knowledge.