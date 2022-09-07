Manchester man banned from entering Lancashire after facing two charges at Preston Magistrates

Adam Christopher Whitehead, 31, of Back Hulme Street in Manchester appeared at court on August 22.

For the first charge, Whitehead was accused of assaulting Elias Billington in Preston on May 31 this year, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Whitehead was remanded on bail until December 1, ordered not to contact Billington, and will face another trial.

Adam Whitehead appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on August 22.

For the second charge, Whitehead, without lawful excuse, threatened Martin Cooper that his house and his car belonged to him, contrary to sections 2(a) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

He was remanded on bail until October 14, ordered not to contact Cooper, Jessica Bromley, or Samantha Botham, and to not enter Lancashire except for pre-arranged court appointments.