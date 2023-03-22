A woman was walking with her child on Mayor Street, Bolton, when an unknown man approached them at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

The man proceeded to snatch her child before attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught and detained by members of the public.

Officers investigating the incident have now charged Martin Enow, 23, from Preston, with kidnap.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 26.

At the time of the incident, Det Insp Tony Lunt, of GMP Bolton CID, said: “I’d like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers.

“He has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned.

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Mayor Street, Bolton, have charged a Preston man (Credit: Google)

“This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries.

“Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.”

He added: “"I understand the concerns it will raise in the community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

“You will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach our officers with any questions or concerns you may have.