News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
41 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious

Preston man charged with kidnap as police investigate alleged child abduction in Bolton

A Preston man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly attempting to abduct a child in Bolton.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT

A woman was walking with her child on Mayor Street, Bolton, when an unknown man approached them at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

The man proceeded to snatch her child before attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught and detained by members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the incident have now charged Martin Enow, 23, from Preston, with kidnap.

Most Popular

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 26.

Read More
Police appeal after teenager raped in Lancaster alleyway
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time of the incident, Det Insp Tony Lunt, of GMP Bolton CID, said: “I’d like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers.

“He has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned.

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Mayor Street, Bolton, have charged a Preston man (Credit: Google)
Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Mayor Street, Bolton, have charged a Preston man (Credit: Google)
Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Mayor Street, Bolton, have charged a Preston man (Credit: Google)

“This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.”

He added: “"I understand the concerns it will raise in the community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

“You will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach our officers with any questions or concerns you may have.

“Whilst we have a man in custody, I want to assure you that our investigation does not stop here and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.”