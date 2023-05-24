Preston man jailed after 65-year-old knocked to ground and robbed of £200 outside Tesco Express store
Phillip Williams approached the victim, a 65-year-old man, from behind and knocked him to the ground on January 18, 2023.
The victim had just withdrawn £200 from a cash machine outside the Tesco store on Friargate.
The day before the robbery, the victim had been discharged from hospital having suffered a stroke.
Williams stole the money and the victim’s bank card before fleeing the scene.
The 29-year-old was arrested two days later in the city centre following extensive CCTV enquiries.
Williams, of Ashmoor Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.
He was jailed for four years and three months at a sentencing hearing last week.
DC Sam Patel, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious offence when a vulnerable victim was targeted by Williams.
“The victim is a man in his 60s who was not very well and Williams subjected him to a robbery where he pushed him to the ground and took money from him.”