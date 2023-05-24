Phillip Williams approached the victim, a 65-year-old man, from behind and knocked him to the ground on January 18, 2023.

The victim had just withdrawn £200 from a cash machine outside the Tesco store on Friargate.

The day before the robbery, the victim had been discharged from hospital having suffered a stroke.

Phillip Williams knocked a 65-year-old man to the ground before robbing him of £200 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Williams stole the money and the victim’s bank card before fleeing the scene.

The 29-year-old was arrested two days later in the city centre following extensive CCTV enquiries.

Williams, of Ashmoor Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

He was jailed for four years and three months at a sentencing hearing last week.

DC Sam Patel, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious offence when a vulnerable victim was targeted by Williams.

