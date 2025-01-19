Preston man found unresponsive then arrested following pub burglary in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Preston man found unresponsive following a pub burglary in Blackpool and then was subsequently arrested.

Lancashire Police have arrested three people, including one from Preston, following a burglary. Credit: JTana | JTana - stock.adobe.com

At 8:00am, Blackpool Police stated that Clifton Street was closed at the junction with Abingdon Street due to an “on-going police scene”.

When approached about the incident, Lancashire Police confirmed they were called at 4.59am today to reports of a burglary at a pub in Dickson Road, Blackpool.

It was reported that three men had been seen leaving with property from inside the premises.

A few minutes later they received a report of an ongoing disturbance in Clifton Street, Blackpool.

Officers attended and found a man in his 20s from Preston unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The man, who is 24 and from Ingol, remains in custody at this time.

Following enquiries, a 26-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and they also remain in custody.

Lancashire Police are continuing to investigate this incident and would ask anyone with information or footage to call 101, quote log 234 of 19th January 2025.