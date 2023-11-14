News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston man found dead in Lancaster Road flats identified after Lancashire Police appeal

A man found dead inside a flat in Preston has been identified by family following a police appeal.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

His body was discovered after police were called to flats in Lancaster Road just after 10am on Tuesday, November 7.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but the man’s identity remained a mystery for a week until Lancashire Police circulated an appeal on Monday (November 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, known locally as Matt, was described as white, 5ft 10 ins tall, slim, and aged between 25 and 45 years old.

Most Popular
A man found dead inside a flat in Lancaster Road, Preston on November 7 has been identified after family members recognised his distinctive tattoos and signet ring in a Lancashire Police appealA man found dead inside a flat in Lancaster Road, Preston on November 7 has been identified after family members recognised his distinctive tattoos and signet ring in a Lancashire Police appeal
A man found dead inside a flat in Lancaster Road, Preston on November 7 has been identified after family members recognised his distinctive tattoos and signet ring in a Lancashire Police appeal

Family members saw the appeal and recognised his distinctive tattoos and a picture of a signet ring he wore on his wedding finger.

Members of the man’s family have been in touch with police and he has been formally identified by his next of kin.

Det Insp George Binns, of South CID, said: “I would like to thank all of those who came forward with information to help with this very sad case.

"While it is good news that we have now identified this man my thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this time.”