Preston man found dead in Lancaster Road flats identified after Lancashire Police appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
His body was discovered after police were called to flats in Lancaster Road just after 10am on Tuesday, November 7.
His death is not being treated as suspicious but the man’s identity remained a mystery for a week until Lancashire Police circulated an appeal on Monday (November 13).
The man, known locally as Matt, was described as white, 5ft 10 ins tall, slim, and aged between 25 and 45 years old.
Family members saw the appeal and recognised his distinctive tattoos and a picture of a signet ring he wore on his wedding finger.
Members of the man’s family have been in touch with police and he has been formally identified by his next of kin.
Det Insp George Binns, of South CID, said: “I would like to thank all of those who came forward with information to help with this very sad case.
"While it is good news that we have now identified this man my thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this time.”