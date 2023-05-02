A man from Preston has appeared at Preston Magistrates Court accused of three counts involving possession of illegal weapons and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Adham Abubakar, of Patten Street, appeared at magistrates on April 18 faced with three separate charges. The 32-year-old is said to have been found on Rippon Street, Preston, with a ‘Rambo-style’ knife on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of a rambo knife. Image: pxfuel

He is also accused of being in possession of a kitchen knife on Charnock Street on April 16, as well as attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound another man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on the same date.