Preston man charged with attempted GBH and possessing an illegal ‘Rambo-style’ knife
Magistrates were told the 32-year-old from Preston was arrested after being caught with an offensive weapon.
A man from Preston has appeared at Preston Magistrates Court accused of three counts involving possession of illegal weapons and attempted grievous bodily harm.
Adham Abubakar, of Patten Street, appeared at magistrates on April 18 faced with three separate charges. The 32-year-old is said to have been found on Rippon Street, Preston, with a ‘Rambo-style’ knife on April 16.
He is also accused of being in possession of a kitchen knife on Charnock Street on April 16, as well as attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound another man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on the same date.
Magistrates remanded Mr Abubakar in custody due to the nature and seriousness of the allegations. He will appear at Preston Crown Court on May 15.