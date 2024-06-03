Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools/nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024
All the schools/nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who received new Ofsted reports in May
2. Coupe Green Primary School
Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and welcoming; well-structured and ambitious curriculum; polite and well-behaved pupils. Improvements needed: limited leadership opportunities for pupils. Previous inspection: Good.
3. Goosnargh Whitechapel Primary School
Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 22. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: friendly, caring school; ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: some staff do not implement the phonics programme as it is intended. Previous inspection: Good.
4. Abbey Village Primary School
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum; extensive range of personal development opportunities. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not identified all of the key knowledge that pupils should learn. Previous inspection: Good.
