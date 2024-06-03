Schools & nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in May 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:33 BST

Last month, eight schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools/nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who received new Ofsted reports in May

1. Schools/nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024

All the schools/nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who received new Ofsted reports in May

Photo Sales
Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and welcoming; well-structured and ambitious curriculum; polite and well-behaved pupils. Improvements needed: limited leadership opportunities for pupils. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Coupe Green Primary School

Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and welcoming; well-structured and ambitious curriculum; polite and well-behaved pupils. Improvements needed: limited leadership opportunities for pupils. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 22. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: friendly, caring school; ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: some staff do not implement the phonics programme as it is intended. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Goosnargh Whitechapel Primary School

Report published May 2 following an inspection on March 22. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: friendly, caring school; ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: some staff do not implement the phonics programme as it is intended. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum; extensive range of personal development opportunities. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not identified all of the key knowledge that pupils should learn. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Abbey Village Primary School

Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum; extensive range of personal development opportunities. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not identified all of the key knowledge that pupils should learn. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsNurseriesPrestonChorleySouth RibbleOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.