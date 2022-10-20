Preston man arrested after person caught trying car doors in Ashton-on-Ribble
A Preston man was arrested after police responded to reports of someone trying car door handles in Ashton-on-Ribble.
A man was caught trying to get into cars in the Ryelands Crescent area at around 4.40am on Thursday morning (October 20).
Police quickly attended the scene and arrested a 23-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
Most Popular
Read More
If you are a victim of crime, you can report call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always call 999.
Preventing car and vehicle theft
Follow these simple rules to help protect your vehicle from thieves:
- Lock your vehicle
- Keep the keys safe
- Be aware of carjackers
- Park responsibly
- Watch for illegal tow trucks
- Fit good in-car security locks
- Double-check electronic locking
- Before owning, check for cloning
- Secure your diagnostic ports