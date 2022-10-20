Preston man arrested after person caught trying car doors in Ashton-on-Ribble

A man was caught trying to get into cars in the Ryelands Crescent area at around 4.40am on Thursday morning (October 20).

Police quickly attended the scene and arrested a 23-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A man was caught trying to get into cars in the Ryelands Crescent area in Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Google)

If you are a victim of crime, you can report call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always call 999.

Preventing car and vehicle theft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow these simple rules to help protect your vehicle from thieves:

- Lock your vehicle

- Keep the keys safe

- Be aware of carjackers

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Park responsibly

- Watch for illegal tow trucks

- Fit good in-car security locks

- Double-check electronic locking

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Before owning, check for cloning

- Secure your diagnostic ports