News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston man accused of wounding woman with intent to face court next year

A Preston man accused of wounding a woman with intent will appear at Preston Crown Court next year.

By Emma Downey
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:51am

Christopher Johnson, 42, of Stanley Place, who has entered no plea, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lisa Topping with intent on Sunday, September 25.

Read More
Man spotted trespassing on railway tracks in Accrington told police he was 'look...
Hide Ad

He has been released on bail on the premise that he does not contact directly or indirectly Ms Topping, or enter Slade Street in Preston.

It is alleged that Christopher Johnson, 42, of Stanley Place, unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lisa Topping with intent. He will face Preston Crown Court next year

Most Popular

A case review has been marked for January 9 with a trial on September 7, 2023.