Preston man accused of wounding woman with intent to face court next year
A Preston man accused of wounding a woman with intent will appear at Preston Crown Court next year.
By Emma Downey
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 11:51am
Christopher Johnson, 42, of Stanley Place, who has entered no plea, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lisa Topping with intent on Sunday, September 25.
He has been released on bail on the premise that he does not contact directly or indirectly Ms Topping, or enter Slade Street in Preston.
Most Popular
A case review has been marked for January 9 with a trial on September 7, 2023.