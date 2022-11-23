Preston man accused of taking pension money from place of work to face trial next year
A Preston man has denied taking money amounting to more than £1m and depositing it into an unknown account and will stand trial next year.
David Eric Boardman, 68, of Garth Fold, Cabus Nook Lane, who has pleaded not guilty on all six counts, is accused of transferring more than £1m from Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme over a period of seven years at an unknown location as a trustee or manager.It is alleged that on or before March 16, 2009, Mr Boardman invested £200,000 of scheme resources into an unknown location. It is also alleged that on or before December 21, 2009, he invested a further £140,000 of scheme resources into an unknown location.
On other occasions it is alleged he invested £70,000, £430,000, £110,000 and £700,000 of scheme resources.
The case is scheduled for review April 11, 2023, and a date for the trial has been set for November 20, 2023.