David Eric Boardman, 68, of Garth Fold, Cabus Nook Lane, who has pleaded not guilty on all six counts, is accused of transferring more than £1m from Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme over a period of seven years at an unknown location as a trustee or manager.It is alleged that on or before March 16, 2009, Mr Boardman invested £200,000 of scheme resources into an unknown location. It is also alleged that on or before December 21, 2009, he invested a further £140,000 of scheme resources into an unknown location.